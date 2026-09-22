Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Valor Gold Corp. (TSX: VGC): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates coverage on Valor Gold Corp. (TSX: VGC). Valor's 1Q26 financials are best viewed as a pre-spin baseline rather than a representative standalone quarter. The carve-out statements recorded a C$0.6M loss, primarily from corporate and administrative expenses, and C$0.2M of mineral-interest expenditures; however, the period reflects Courageous Lake under Seabridge, including allocated support costs that may not reflect Valor's standalone expense base. The June 3 spinout established Valor as an independent company with 100% ownership of Courageous Lake and a mandate to advance an asset that had received limited capital and management focus within Seabridge. Since separation, Valor has completed summer core relogging and resampling work that refined five priority non-refractory target areas along the Tundra-Salmita trend, reinitiated environmental baseline monitoring, and continued preparations for an early-2027 drill program.. We view these as steps to assess whether Courageous Lake's technical foundation supports a practical development sequence.

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Key Takeaways:

Courageous Lake already has an unusually substantial technical foundation for a newly listed explorer. The 2024 PFS outlines 2.536Moz of payable gold over 12.6 years, approximately 201koz of average annual payable production, US$747M of initial capital, US$999/oz AISC and a US$523M post-tax NPV5 at US$1,850 gold. Importantly, the PFS uses only a portion of the broader resource, leaving mine-plan optimization and the deeper PEA as meaningful longer-term opportunities.

Walsh Lake and the broader Tundra-Salmita trend have become more tangible near-term catalysts. Valor's September 17 release says summer work defined five priority non-refractory target areas; Walsh Lake is now described over roughly a 1km strike length and ~300m depth, with about 16,600m of historical drilling and approximately 12,000m of additional drilling anticipated to target measured and indicated resources. The release also highlights a 21.2m interval grading 8.16 g/t at depth and potential southern strike extensions, strengthening the rationale for evaluating Walsh Lake as part of an integrated development sequence.

The balance sheet supports the immediate work program but not the full de-risking path. Valor reported approximately C$9.6M of cash, 55.0M shares and no debt or hedges after the spinout, with the initial C$10M funding package expected to support roughly 18 months of activity. Additional drilling, engineering and permitting will require further capital, and Valor's future project economics are also subject to the Seabridge contingent gold stream and legacy royalties.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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