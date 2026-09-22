Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK19 | ISIN: SE0012673267 | Ticker-Symbol: E3G1
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 15:23
76,26 Euro
-1,47 % -1,14
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLUTION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLUTION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,4876,5016:45
76,4876,5016:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 15:40 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evolution AB: Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Evolution AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting in Evolution AB (publ) on 22 September 2026, it was resolved on reduction of the share capital through cancellation of repurchased shares, increase of the share capital through bonus issue without issue of new shares, as well as reduction of the share capital without cancellation of shares.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital by up to EUR 65,040.652453 through cancellation of up to 19,922,661 own shares held by the company in treasury at the time of the general meeting, which amounted to 16,168,492. The company accordingly intends to register a reduction of the share capital through cancellation of the corresponding number of shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The shares in treasury are shares that have been repurchased under the repurchase program which was resolved upon and announced by the board of directors in May 2026 pursuant to the authorisation granted by the 2026 annual general meeting.

The extraordinary general meeting further resolved on an increase of the company's share capital by EUR 65,040.652453 through a bonus issue without issue of new shares and a reduction of the share capital by up to EUR 65,040.652453 without cancellation of shares in order to restore the share capital to its original level following the reduction of the share capital through cancellation of the repurchased shares.

Minutes and complete resolutions
The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be available on the company's website (www.evolution.com).

For further information, please contact:
Carl Linton, Head of Investor Relations, ir@evolution.com.

The information was submitted for publication, under the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:40 CEST on 22 September 2026.

About Us
Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully integrated B2B Online Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 870 operators among its customers. The group currently employs ~22,900 people in studios across Europe, Asia, North and South America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information. Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.