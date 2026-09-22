Evolution AB: Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Evolution AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting in Evolution AB (publ) on 22 September 2026, it was resolved on reduction of the share capital through cancellation of repurchased shares, increase of the share capital through bonus issue without issue of new shares, as well as reduction of the share capital without cancellation of shares.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital by up to EUR 65,040.652453 through cancellation of up to 19,922,661 own shares held by the company in treasury at the time of the general meeting, which amounted to 16,168,492. The company accordingly intends to register a reduction of the share capital through cancellation of the corresponding number of shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The shares in treasury are shares that have been repurchased under the repurchase program which was resolved upon and announced by the board of directors in May 2026 pursuant to the authorisation granted by the 2026 annual general meeting.

The extraordinary general meeting further resolved on an increase of the company's share capital by EUR 65,040.652453 through a bonus issue without issue of new shares and a reduction of the share capital by up to EUR 65,040.652453 without cancellation of shares in order to restore the share capital to its original level following the reduction of the share capital through cancellation of the repurchased shares.

Minutes and complete resolutions

The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be available on the company's website (www.evolution.com).

For further information, please contact:

Carl Linton, Head of Investor Relations, ir@evolution.com.

The information was submitted for publication, under the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:40 CEST on 22 September 2026.

About Us

Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully integrated B2B Online Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 870 operators among its customers. The group currently employs ~22,900 people in studios across Europe, Asia, North and South America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information. Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.