Company is now a FinOps Foundation Premier Member and Founding Member of newly formed Tokenomics Foundation; Kion FinOps+ achieves FinOps Certified Platform status

Tokenomicon FinOps X -- Kion, the leading FinOps platform for automated governance, has announced expanded involvement in community organizations helping to shape the future of FinOps and the economics of AI. Kion is now a FinOps Foundation Premier Member, with representation from CEO Brian Wilson on the Foundation's Governing Board. The company is also a Founding Member of the recently introduced Tokenomics Foundation. Within the Tokenomics Foundation, Product Leaders Tatum Tummins and Tara Urso are members of the "Definitions, Personas and Frameworks" and "Consumption" Working Groups.

Additionally, Kion's FinOps+ product has achieved the FinOps Certified Platform certification, demonstrating that its features and functions align with the FinOps Framework's Capabilities, and practitioners are able to perform key activities and adopt FinOps best practices. Together, these milestones reflect Kion's commitment to advancing FinOps and Tokenomics while helping organizations connect technology spend and consumption models with business value.

"The FinOps and Tokenomics Foundations are advancing technology value management through shared practices, education and standards at a critical moment for AI and cloud economics," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the Tokenomics Foundation. "We're excited to see Kion deepen its commitment to these communities through its team's continued engagement, Premier Membership in the FinOps Foundation, founding membership in the Tokenomics Foundation and FinOps Certified Platform status."

"Enterprises and regulated agencies face a widening gap between what they spend on AI and their ability to measure and manage their AI investments. FinOps practices are being forced to quickly evolve," said Brian Wilson, CEO, Kion. "At Kion, we've been doubling down on investing in our people, with many of our technical folks across product, engineering and customer success earning Foundation-led certifications and actively engaging with the community. We bring those perspectives, lessons and feedback back into how we evolve our platform, so we can meet customers where they are today and help them prepare for where technology and AI economics are headed. As a FinOps Foundation Governing Board member, I'm honored to contribute directly to a community that is defining where FinOps goes next."

FinOps has expanded beyond cloud efficiency as organizations look to manage the value of a growing range of technology investments. That shift is accelerating with AI, where rising and increasingly complex token-based costs are creating new financial management challenges. According to the FinOps Foundation's 2026 State of FinOps report, 98% of practitioners now manage AI spend, up from 63% in 2025.

Kion continues to demonstrate its commitment to the future of FinOps through recent product enhancements. Anthropic and AWS Bedrock token spend can now be managed alongside cloud costs, giving teams visibility into usage across users, teams and business units, with the ability to allocate spend, establish budgets and apply governance as AI adoption grows. Kion has also expanded automation across FinOps workflows, helping teams move easily from financial insight to action. Together, these capabilities reflect the same visibility, accountability and governance principles Kion is advancing through its broader involvement in the FinOps community.

About Kion

Kion offers FinOps+, an approach that unifies automated governance, AI-driven FinOps, and beyond public cloud cost management in a policy-driven platform. With FinOps+, teams can proactively govern and eliminate waste before it happens, extend visibility and optimization beyond public cloud (AI, SaaS, and private cloud), and leverage AI for smarter forecasting and faster decision-making. FinOps+ moves beyond simply tracking costs, it accelerates value, serving as the bridge between cost control and operational excellence to do more with less while ensuring long-term efficiency. Kion serves leading regulated enterprises and agencies including Verizon, NASA, Indeed, Insulet and the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS). Learn more at https://kion.io.

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