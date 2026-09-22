BIRKENSTOCK Group: BIRKENSTOCK OPENS NEW RETAIL STORE IN MALIBU, EXPANDING ITS CALIFORNIA FOOTPRINT

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK Americas today announced the opening of its new classic retail store in Malibu, California at Cross Creek Ranch. Long recognized as one of Southern California's most iconic coastal communities, Malibu embodies a lifestyle rooted in nature, movement, and well-being. From its scenic shoreline and canyon trails to its vibrant local culture, the city has long inspired a mindful approach to everyday living, making it a natural home for BIRKENSTOCK.

The store is located at Cross Creek Ranch, a recently opened mixed-use destination in the heart of Malibu's Civic Center, where distinctive architecture, landscaped courtyards and open-air gathering spaces bring together a considered mix of retail and dining.

The BIRKENSTOCK Malibu store offers products for women, men, and kids, including the brand's iconic sandals and clogs, as well as sneakers, shoes, boots, and more. Guests can also shop the BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials collection, featuring foot and body care products, including the brand's new plant-based nail polish line.

Designed for Malibu, the store brings a more distinctive expression of BIRKENSTOCK's retail design language to the space. Signature materials including cork and leather are integrated throughout the warm interior, creating a tactile environment that reflects the heritage of BIRKENSTOCK while responding to its Malibu setting.

The brand acquired a sculpture by artist Rogan Gregory, introducing a large-scale sculptural work to the store. An internationally known artist recognized for his abstract sculptures and biomorphic forms, Gregory lives and works in Malibu. His sculpture, Fertility Form 2025 in gypsum with bronze patina, creates a natural dialogue with the material and ergonomic shapes that inform BIRKENSTOCK's design language. The work resonates with the Malibu store's interior, while bringing a local artistic perspective to the space.

"For decades, BIRKENSTOCK has had a strong community of fans in Malibu so bringing a store to life in the area felt very natural. But finding the right location mattered. The thoughtful approach to design, landscape and community at Cross Creek Ranch reflects many of the things we value as a brand. It's the perfect place to bring a distinctive BIRKENSTOCK retail experience to life, and we're excited to open our doors and deepen our connection to the Malibu community." - David Kahan, President of BIRKENSTOCK Americas

The opening of BIRKENSTOCK Malibu marks the 24th BIRKENSTOCK owned retail location in the United States and comes as the brand celebrated the 50-year milestone of its iconic Boston clog in 2026.

BIRKENSTOCK Malibu is located at Cross Creek Ranch, 23465 Civic Center Way, Suite #850, and is open daily from 11AM-7PM Monday-Saturday and 11AM-6PM on Sunday.

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BIRKENSTOCK Malibu

Cross Creek Ranch

23465 Civic Center Way

Suite #850

Open daily 11AM-7PM Monday-Saturday and 11AM-6PM on Sunday

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com

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