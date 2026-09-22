BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced acquisition of DigitalBridge by SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank Group") have been received, including approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and all other required antitrust and domestic and foreign investment approvals.With the receipt of these approvals, all conditions to the closing of the transaction have now been satisfied (other than those to be satisfied on the closing date). In accordance with the merger agreement, the transaction is expected to close within five business days (as defined in the merger agreement).Under the terms of the merger agreement, DigitalBridge stockholders will be entitled to receive $16.00 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction. Following completion of the transaction, DigitalBridge's common stock will cease trading and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. As previously announced, in connection with the closing, the Company expects to provide holders of its Series H, Series I, and Series J preferred stock, the change of control notice and conversion election opportunity required by the terms of each series. Preferred shares for which holders do not exercise their change of control rights are expected to remain outstanding following the closing in accordance with their existing terms, as previously disclosed in the Company's definitive proxy statement.About DigitalBridgeDigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we intend such statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained therein. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the closing of the transaction and the satisfaction of remaining closing conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the possibility that closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeline or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and the definitive proxy statement filed in connection with the transaction. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.ContactsSeverin WhiteManaging DirectorHead of Investor RelationsInfo@digitalbridge.comMediaIris TomczykMedia@digitalbridge.com

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