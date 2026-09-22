Aon plc: Aon Appoints Jane Drummond as Global Chief Commercial Officer

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that Jane Drummond has been appointed Global Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 1, 2027. Drummond will report to Andy Marcell, Deputy CEO and SEVP, Risk Capital and Human Capital for Aon, and will serve as a member of the Aon Executive Committee, based in Chicago. Drummond will succeed Anne Corona, who was named CEO of North America for Aon in March 2026.

In this role, Drummond will lead Aon's global go-to-market strategy, sales execution and growth across Global Solution Lines, helping to advance our commercial capabilities by driving global client strategies that deliver differentiated client value at scale. She will also lead Aon's Global Growth Committee, bringing together regional and solution line Chief Commercial Officers, along with leaders from Sales Enablement, Marketing and Bid / Proposal Management. This committee will play a critical role in aligning commercial priorities across the firm.

"Jane is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving growth, advancing client value and building high-performing teams," said Marcell. "Her deep industry experience, global perspective and commitment to delivering integrated solutions for clients make her uniquely positioned to lead our commercial strategy and help accelerate Aon's growth agenda."

Drummond joined Aon in 2009 and brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in the risk and insurance industry, with expertise spanning risk management, risk finance consulting, sales and marketing. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with many of the world's leading multinational organizations across a broad range of industries, helping clients navigate complex challenges and make better decisions that protect and grow their businesses. Currently, Drummond serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Asia-Pacific, working with sales leaders and country CEOs to drive new business, strengthen strategic client relationships and enhance commercial excellence. Drummond also oversees Aon's Strategic Account Management team in Asia and the Aon Global Client Network, bringing deep experience in large multinational accounts, risk consulting and insurance solutions.

"Aon's strength has always been its ability to bring the best of our firm together to help clients address increasingly complex challenges," said Drummond. "I am honored to step into this role and look forward to working with colleagues around the world to strengthen our commercial capabilities, deepen client relationships and drive sustainable growth across the enterprise."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

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