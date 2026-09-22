NioBay Metals Inc.: NioBay Appoints a New Member to Its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Guillaume Bacconnier to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Bacconnier holds a Master's degree in Polymer Science. Throughout his career, he has held various commercial and operational leadership positions in seven countries. He has been a member of the Rio Tinto Group for approximately 20 years. He currently serves as General Manager of Évolys Québec Inc., a joint venture formed by Rio Tinto and Aymium, a technology company, to produce biocarbon in Canada.

In addition, the Company has approved the grant of 150,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Bacconnier. One-third of these stock options will vest immediately, with the remaining stock options subject to a two-year vesting period. The options have a term of seven years and an exercise price of $0.08 per share. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Message from NioBay's President and CEO

- I am very pleased to welcome Guillaume to the Company's Board of Directors. His drive, extensive experience in large corporations, and involvement in various strategic minerals projects will bring valuable expertise to help us advance through NioBay's next stages of development..

About NioBay Metals Inc.

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate.

In addition to other properties, NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. NioBay also holds an 80.2% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan (ancestral territory) of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation.

About Niobium

Niobium is a naturally occurring element. It is a metal that is ductile, malleable and highly resistant to corrosion. Because it enhances properties and functionalities, niobium is used in a wide range of materials and applications in the Mobility, Structural and Energy sectors. Niobium transforms materials. When added to materials like steel, glass and aluminum castings, niobium makes them more efficient and lowers environmental impacts, while also increased value.

About Tantalum

One of the main uses of tantalum is in the production of electronic components. Tantalum (Ta) causes no immune response in mammals, so has found wide use in the making of surgical implants. It can replace bone, for example, in skull plates; as foil or wire, it connects torn nerves; as woven gauze it binds abdominal muscle. Tantalum alloys can be extremely strong and have been used for turbine blades, rocket nozzles and internal combustion engines.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "will", "could" or "would" or the negative connotation thereof. These statements are necessarily based on a number of management's beliefs, assumptions, and opinions as of the date they are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected, including those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information is considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements should management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, change, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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