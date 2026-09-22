OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet Expands Commercial Reach Through Multi-Year Resale Agreement with Atropos Health

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced a strategic partnership with Atropos Health, the creator of real-world evidence for clinical decision-making under a multi-year agreement. The partnership adds OneMedNet's regulatory decision-grade data to Atropos' platform and customer offerings under a fee arrangement adding to our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

The partnership embeds OneMedNet's data directly into Atropos Health's evidence-generation platform, giving Atropos customers access to more multi-modal data drawn from our network of over 90 million patient journeys. Our multi-modal RWD brings clinical depth that elevates evidence quality well beyond what claims or Electronic Health Record (EHR) datasets alone can deliver, positioning our RWD as differentiated, high-value data within the partnership.

Under the partnership, Atropos' customers - health systems, life sciences organizations, and researchers - will be able to purchase additional OneMedNet multi-modal data from OneMedNet through the Atropos platform. The collaboration is structured as a 3-year subscription-based license purchased by Atropos, providing seamless, ongoing data access and data delivery.

Solving the Evidence Gap Together

Most Real-World Evidence today lacks the clinical richness of imaging and multimodal data. Atropos Health solves for speed and rigor by adding imaging to its tools, providing more real-world evidence than any other platform. OneMedNet supplies the regulatory-grade depth and breadth both companies believe is essential for truly credible, decision-grade evidence. The subscription partnership unites these strengths, making OneMedNet's differentiated data a core, recurring component of Atropos' platform workflows.

"This partnership perfectly exemplifies our strategy: transforming our unique, Direct-from-Source, regulatory decision-grade data into long-term subscription collaborations that put our data directly into our partners' hands removing the friction that has traditionally slowed access to high-quality Real-World Data," said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. "Atropos sets the standard for rapid, personalized evidence, and we strengthen the foundational data beneath it so their customers can move from question to evidence without the usual barriers."

"High-quality evidence starts with fit-for-purpose data, and multimodal depth is now table stakes," said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. "Our partnership with OneMedNet brings regulatory-grade imaging and multimodal richness into our platform, enabling richer insights for our clients as we work together to close the evidence gap."

The collaboration reflects surging demand for our multimodal, regulatory-grade RWD and further validates OneMedNet's focus on converting differentiated data assets into long-term, partnership-driven value.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real-World Data (RWD) through its iRWD platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the benefits of the Atropos Health partnership, statements regarding demand for our products and services, the composition and durability of our customer base, the speed of order fulfillment, the acceptance of our delivered data sets allowing for the conversion of bookings to revenue, our ability to achieve our operational strategies, our expected growth in the business, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION