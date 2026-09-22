Netcracker and its Customers Will Provide Thought Leadership on Monetizing Converged Networks and Redefining Customer Experience Using AI-Driven Automation

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will bring its real-world experience in leveraging the power of AI to transform broadband growth, deliver new revenue opportunities and provide exceptional customer experiences to SCTE TechExpo26 in Atlanta from September 28 October 1.

Netcracker is the Gold Coat Sponsor of the Cable TV Pioneers Diamond Jubilee Annual Banquet, taking place on the evening of Monday, September 28, where Andrew Feinberg, Chairman CEO of Netcracker and President CEO of BostonGene, will deliver a keynote speech to welcome attendees to the gala event.

Netcracker will also exhibit in booth I1556 during the conference, where the company will showcase customer success stories, including how communications service providers are using AI and Agentic AI to deliver measurable business outcomes, enhance customer experiences and unlock new areas of growth.

Netcracker and key customers will participate in executive panel sessions during the conference to discuss new monetization opportunities for cable and broadband networks and rethinking how to deliver differentiated experiences using Agentic AI.

Convergence That Pays Off: How Cable Operators are Monetizing Mobile, Fiber and Broadband

Tuesday, September 29 12:45 p.m. ET

Speakers:

Matt Dainauski, Vice President, Field Operations, Bluepeak Fiber

Dave Smith, Senior Director, Platform, Cloud and OSS Strategy and Architecture, Rogers Communications

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker Technology

From Pipe to Platform: Redefining the Broadband Cable Experience

Tuesday, September 29 2:15 p.m. ET

Speakers:

Hani Elmalky, Head of AI Innovation, GFiber

Nicole Tytaneck, Director, Software Engineering, TELUS

John Byrne, Director, Strategy, Netcracker Technology

The Next Revenue Frontier: Agentic AI and the Reinvention of Customer Experience

Tuesday, September 29 3:00 p.m.

Speakers:

Josh Turiano, Chief Innovation AI Officer, Blue Stream Fiber

Rabun Jones, Chief Information Officer, C Spire

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker Technology

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922413342/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com