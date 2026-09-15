TOKYO, Sept 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) has published the "ESG Databook 2026," a report on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives from April 2025 onwards.NEC ESG Databook 2026URL: https://www.nec.com/en/global/sustainability/report/index.htmlIn its Mid-Term Management Plan 2030 (*) announced in May 2026, NEC redefined the company's social role and unveiled its "Vision for Creating Social Value" titled "Empower Humanity-Delivering innovation and peace of mind." To realize this vision, NEC is reviewing the themes (materiality) that should be prioritized from a sustainability perspective and striving to maximize corporate value through the implementation of these initiatives.https://www.nec.com/en/press/202609/images/1401-01_s.jpgMateriality Based on the Corporate Value Calculation FormulaThe ESG Databook 2026 is designed to report NEC's sustainability philosophy and initiatives to its stakeholders-including investors-with a focus on its materiality.Guided by the NEC Way-the foundation of the NEC Group's values and conduct-NEC aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency and to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC will continue to promote sustainability initiatives aimed at realizing its "Purpose," while striving to actively disclose information to foster understanding among various stakeholders.Furthermore, in recognition of these efforts, NEC has been selected as a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and Asia Pacific Index and continues to be included in major ESG indices such as the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI ESG Selection Indexes.(*) Mid-term Management Plan 2030https://group.nec/global/en/about/ir/library/planAbout NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.