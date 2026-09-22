GS Microelectronics: GSME and Teradyne Announce Strategic Partnership

Collaboration to Accelerate Semiconductor Test Solutions for Hyperscaler AI, Automotive, Silicon Photonics, and Next-Generation Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME), a fast-growing semiconductor solutions provider, and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor test and evaluation center designed to accelerate customer time-to-market. The collaboration integrates GSME's turnkey design and manufacturing enablement capabilities with Teradyne's industry-leading automated test platforms, creating a high-performance environment for device evaluation, engineering development, and production readiness.

Under the agreement, GSME will operate a dedicated Teradyne-equipped test floor and provide hands-on engineering support for customers developing next-generation devices across AI, silicon photonics, automotive, power management, RF technologies, and other emerging semiconductor applications.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

State-of-the-Art Test Center and Infrastructure

GSME will deploy Teradyne's most advanced test systems within a dedicated test facility located at its new 42,000 square-foot Silicon Valley headquarters. The center will support customer demonstrations, device evaluations, engineering development, pilot production, and technical training, utilizing the latest test handlers and probers.

Expanded Global Engineering Support

GSME is expanding its global team of highly qualified test engineers across the United States, Taiwan, Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to support customers, design-in engagements, test program development, and customer-specific application requirements.

Joint Customer Engagement

GSME and Teradyne will collaborate through joint sales engagements, target account development, technical workshops, and customer briefings to accelerate Teradyne-based design wins and broaden market adoption.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for GSME and further strengthens our relationship with Teradyne," said Farhat Jahangir, President and CEO of GSME. "Standardizing on Teradyne's flagship test platforms enhances our custom silicon and manufacturing enablement services while giving customers a seamless pathway from device evaluation and test development to production readiness. By combining GSME's expertise in high-speed hyperscaler, analog and RF design, power management, manufacturing, and quality assurance with Teradyne's advanced test infrastructure, we are enabling customers to innovate faster and bring next-generation products to market with confidence."

"As semiconductor designs grow more complex, driven by AI data center buildouts, rapid access to high-performance test development capabilities becomes essential," said Shannon Poulin, President of the Semiconductor Test Group at Teradyne. "This partnership combines Teradyne's leading test platforms with GSME's deep engineering expertise to help customers move efficiently from development into volume production."

The test center is scheduled to open at GSME's Silicon Valley headquarters in Q4 2026, with customer demonstrations and evaluations beginning shortly thereafter. Customers interested in scheduling an evaluation can visit www.gsme.com or contact GSME at sales@gsme.com.

About GSME

GS Microelectronics U.S., Inc. (GSME) is a leading semiconductor solutions provider headquartered in San Jose, California, with a global presence across Taiwan, Vietnam, and Oman. GSME delivers customized silicon solutions through advanced technology and deep engineering expertise. From specialized RF and analog design to turnkey manufacturing, quality assurance, testing, and strategic incubation, GSME empowers customers to bring innovative products from concept to commercialization.

About Teradyne, Inc.

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its semiconductor and electronics test solutions span the full AI device supply chain, from wafer to data center, enabling customers to meet the quality and reliability standards the AI era demands. Its advanced robotics business deploys intelligent automation across manufacturing, logistics, and data center operations for customers worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact:

GSME Press Relations

pressrelations@gsme.com

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