ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.: ShaMaran Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: SNM) held its annual general meeting of shareholders in Hamilton, Bermuda today, and all resolutions were passed. PDF Version

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following five (5) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed or their office is otherwise vacated:

Director For Against









Chris Bruijnzeels

876,637,625 99.93 % 593,950 0.07 % Michael Ebsary

876,837,621 99.96 % 393,954 0.04 % Keith Hill

876,732,625 99.94 % 498,950 0.06 % William Lundin

876,732,625 99.94 % 498,950 0.06 % Garrett Soden

877,231,575 100.00 % 0 0.00 %

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditor with 99.93% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Oslo on Euronext Growth and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

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