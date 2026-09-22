

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Garmin (GRMN) announced that it has released new software and feature updates for select smartwatches, including the fenix 8 series, Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970, Venu 4 and vívoactive 6, as well as compatible Edge cycling computers. These features can help customers get even more from their device and take their training to the next level.



Garmin's latest updates add fall detection to Venu 4, which can send the user's live location to emergency contacts after a hard fall. New smartwatch features include hands-free voice controls, quick running workout suggestions, adaptive Garmin Run Coach plans, and an Indoor XC Ski activity profile. Edge cycling computers also receive an Enduro update that automatically switches between climbing and descent modes.



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