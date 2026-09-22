Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) ("Petrox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sandhu as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Sandhu has been engaged to advise Petrox on corporate and growth strategy, project origination and evaluation, project development arrangements, strategic partnerships and capital formation. His mandate will include supporting the Company's assessment and advancement of potential energy and infrastructure development opportunities.

Mr. Sandhu is an energy and technology executive with experience in project development, venture building and capital markets in North America, Europe and Asia. He is the Chief Executive Officer of ProtonH2, a developer of hydrogen, gas-to-power and distributed energy projects, and a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Prometheus Corp., a venture development and strategic advisory platform working with companies in artificial intelligence, energy systems and critical infrastructure. He is also a Co-Founder of RhizaDX, a company developing an operating platform for energy-aware AI infrastructure.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Sandhu was appointed head of multi-asset quantitative solutions and client advisory for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management where he led the region's multi-asset quantitative solutions team. Before that he was Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions at Conning Asset Management, where he was central to establishing the firm's business operations in Asia, providing strategic asset allocation advice and fund management to institutional clients in China, Japan and Southeast Asia. He has also served as an operating partner at Audacy Ventures, an energy transition focused venture capital firm.

During his time at BNP Paribas Asset Management, Mr. Sandhu was a regular market commentator on Bloomberg and CNBC, including on Bloomberg Markets: Asia and Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia, and was quoted on Asian markets in The Wall Street Journal.

"Paul brings a valuable combination of energy-project development, technology commercialization and capital-markets experience that aligns well with Petrox's growth objectives," said Edwin S. L. Tam, President and Chief Executive Officer of Petrox. "His appointment strengthens our ability to evaluate new opportunities, develop strategic relationships and support the Company's growth."

About Petrox Resources Corp.

Petrox Resources is a Calgary-based junior oil and natural gas company whose common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PTC. The principal business of the company is the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical fact, and in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the advisory engagement, the intended scope of the services to be provided, and the Company's plans in respect of project origination, project development and financing. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that the Company will be able to identify and qualify suitable projects, that financing will be available on acceptable terms, and that required regulatory acceptances will be obtained.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that no project is identified or qualified, that financing is not completed, that the milestones on which the options vest are not achieved, that the advisory engagement is terminated, and the risks generally applicable to companies in the oil and gas and energy sectors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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