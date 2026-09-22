LiveOne Subsidiary Slacker Radio Signs Five-Year Partnership with Groove Technology Solutions Expanding Into 3 Million-Bed U.S. Senior Living Market

Slacker Radio delivers an exclusive, customized music experience for Groove's TotalVue entertainment platform.

Groove serves thousands of properties nationwide across senior living, hospitality and multi-dwelling markets.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq:LVO), an award-winning music, entertainment and technology platform, today announced a new five-year partnership between its Slacker Radio subsidiary and Groove Technology Solutions, a leading provider of technology solutions for senior living, hospitality and multi-dwelling properties.

Under the partnership, Slacker Radio has built an exclusive, custom LiveOne music application for TotalVue, Groove's flagship commercial-grade entertainment platform. The new experience brings Slacker Radio's proprietary music programming, curation and personalization technology directly to residents through the TotalVue platform.

Designed specifically for senior living communities, the Slacker Radio experience makes discovering and enjoying music simple while delivering personalized listening based on each resident's individual tastes and preferences. The platform can also support shared music experiences designed to strengthen engagement and connections within communities.

"Music has an incredible ability to connect people to memories, moments and each other," said Brad Konkol of LiveOne's Slacker Radio. "Together with Groove, we've created something much more than a traditional streaming music app. We're combining Slacker's programming and personalization technology with TotalVue to create listening experiences specifically designed for senior communities - making music more personal for residents while helping create deeper connections within their communities."

Groove's TotalVue platform combines live television and customized property content into a single, easy-to-use experience. Groove serves thousands of properties nationwide across senior living, hospitality, multifamily and other commercial markets.

"TotalVue was built to make entertainment and technology easier and more meaningful for the people who live in the communities we serve," said Lance Platt, President and CEO of Groove Technology Solutions. "LiveOne and Slacker Radio bring tremendous music programming and personalization capabilities to that mission. Together, we can deliver a music experience that feels personal to each resident while becoming part of the broader community experience."

The partnership expands LiveOne's B2B distribution strategy into the growing senior living market. The U.S. senior housing sector includes approximately 3 million beds across more than 40,000 properties, creating a significant opportunity for technology designed to improve resident entertainment and engagement.

The five-year agreement establishes a long-term framework for LiveOne and Groove to deploy and expand the Slacker Radio experience across Groove's TotalVue footprint.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) is an award-winning music, entertainment and technology platform delivering premium content and experiences worldwide. Its Slacker Radio platform combines millions of songs, hundreds of expertly curated stations and proprietary programming and personalization technology. For more information, visit LiveOne.com.

About Groove Technology Solutions

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Groove Technology Solutions is a national provider of integrated property technology for hospitality, senior living, multifamily, and commercial properties. Groove delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions-including managed TV, Wi-Fi, and phone services; smart building technologies; access control and security systems; and the infrastructure that connects it all. To learn more, visit getgrooven.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "seek," "continue," "contemplate," "predict," "potential," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance stockholder value; LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its subscribers and paid users; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's ability to implement and continue its announced digital asset treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other debt covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne's ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne's ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne's ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty and risks related to digital assets; regulatory developments related to digital assets and digital asset markets; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2026, and in LiveOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

LIVEONE PRESS CONTACT

press@liveone.com

SOURCE: LiveOne, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/liveone-lvo-subsidiary-slacker-radio-signs-five-year-partnership-w-1225371