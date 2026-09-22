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WKN: A40M0P | ISIN: CA8282293023 | Ticker-Symbol: S6Q
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 08:04
0,034 Euro
-37,61 % -0,021
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SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 22:38 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Receives TSXV Conditional Approval of Debt Settlement

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. announced today that it has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") of its debt settlement of $20,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 210,526 common shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share and will close the debt settlement upon receipt of the final approval of the TSXV.

The shares to be issued pursuant to the debt settlement have a hold period expiring four months from the date of issuance of the shares.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's diversified exploration portfolio includes:

  • Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico
  • Jackie Au-Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico
  • Melchett Lake VMS Zn-Ag-Au-Cu Project - Polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario

Contact:

Kevin O'Connor, CEO & Director
(312) 509-5972
koconnor@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresouces.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-receives-tsxv-conditional-approval-of-debt-settlement-1225556

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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