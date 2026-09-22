San Isidro, Lima, Peru--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Mercedes Juliana Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra (the "Acquiror") is issuing this news release to provide early warning disclosure in connection with the acquisition of common shares ("Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Irruptive Metals Corp. (the "Company") pursuant to a brokered private placement, which closed on September 10, 2026 (the "Offering"), as more particularly described in the news releases of the Company dated August 20, 2026, August 21, 2026 and September 10, 2026. As announced by the Company on September 10, 2026, the Offering consisted of 48,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$60,000,000. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of C$1.65 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Acquiror understands, based on information provided by the Company, that following the closing of the Offering, 162,592,362 Common Shares are issued and outstanding.

In connection with the Offering, Ms. Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra acquired 5,450,000 Common Shares and 2,725,000 Warrants, for aggregate consideration of C$6,812,500.

Immediately prior to the Offering, Ms. Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 24,985,714 Common Shares, representing approximately 21.8% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, based on there being 114,592,362 Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Offering. Following the closing of the Offering, Ms. Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, 30,435,714 Common Shares and 2,725,000 Warrants, representing approximately 18.7% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, based on 162,592,362 Common Shares outstanding following completion of the Offering. Assuming the exercise of only the 2,725,000 Warrants held by Ms. Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra, she beneficially owns or controls an aggregate of 33,160,714 Common Shares, representing approximately 20.1% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The acquisition of 5,450,000 Common Shares and 2,725,000 Warrants gives rise to the disclosure obligations that are the subject of this news release. Ms. Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra acquired the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes and will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of the Company. Depending on her evaluation of these and other factors, she may from time to time increase or decrease her direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, or may develop plans or intentions relating to any of the other actions listed in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure Under the Early Warning Requirements.

Ms. Benavides Ganoza de Vizquerra's address is Av. Paseo de la República 5812, Piso 6, Miraflores, Lima 15074, Peru.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315473