

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu has sued Trump Media & Technology Group, seeking to block Truth Social from offering a $100,000-a-month subscription that provides customers with early access to posts from President Donald Trump and other senior officials.



The lawsuit alleges that the service, known as Truth API, could give paying subscribers access to market-moving government information before it is available to the broader public.



The complaint argues that the service violates California's Unfair Competition Law and federal ethics and securities laws. It cites Trump posts involving the U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel deal and government employment data as examples of announcements that affected financial markets.



The city is seeking an injunction and $2,500 in civil penalties for each post allegedly violating state law.



Trump Media disputed the allegations, saying the lawsuit fails to distinguish between public and nonpublic information and accusing the city's attorneys of political activism. The case follows a separate federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Truth API.



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