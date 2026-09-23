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WKN: A1138D | ISIN: KYG875721634 | Ticker-Symbol: NNND
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 21:59
50,68 Euro
+0,36 % +0,18
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50,3850,7122.09.
0,0000,00022.09.
PR Newswire
23.09.2026 04:06 Uhr
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Tencent Cloud Launches Tencent Cloud DataBuddy, an Agent-Native Data + AI Workbench

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced the official launch of Tencent Cloud DataBuddy, its third assistant-class product alongside Tencent CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy - a fully managed, agent-native Data + AI workbench. Tencent Cloud DataBuddy integrates intelligent agents directly into the platform as core components that understand business logic, execute operational tasks, and function within a trusted, governed framework.

Tencent Cloud DataBuddy currently supports four primary agent scenarios: Data Engineering (end-to-end pipeline delivery from a single natural-language request, with self-healing), Data Governance (warehouse-wide health checks across metadata, lineage, quality, and security), Data Analytics (instant conversational insights with automated root-cause analysis), and Data Science (data and AI on one foundation, reducing model deployment from 30 days to 7).

The platform's capabilities are built on three core foundations: Unity Semantics, a business semantic layer delivering 95.9% analysis accuracy versus 83.5% for plain Natural Language to SQL (NL2SQL); an Agent Runtime layer engineered to enable enterprises to run their AI agents with governance, auditability and data controls built in; and OneOps, which unifies DataOps, MLOps, and AIOps in one platform. Together, these solutions deliver 5x to 10x efficiency gains across data teams.

Tencent Cloud DataBuddy is currently available in markets including China, Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia, with ongoing rollouts in markets across Europe, North America and South America. Enterprises can connect their existing OLAP engines with zero data movement, or adopt the unified storage and compute platform to unlock key analytical and operational scenarios while retaining full control over data sovereignty.

For media inquiries and product trial registration, please visit the official portal: https://databuddy.tencentcloud.com/website

About Tencent Cloud
Tencent Cloud is one of the world's fastest-growing cloud service providers, committed to delivering innovative solutions that address everyday life and business challenges, and empowering the digital transformation of smart industries. Tencent Cloud has always upheld its mission to meet the needs of diverse industries, leveraging cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, IoT and cybersecurity, together with its extensive global infrastructure, to provide businesses with stable, secure, and industry-leading cloud products and services across a wide range of sectors, including education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tencent-cloud-launches-tencent-cloud-databuddy-an-agent-native-data--ai-workbench-302885876.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.