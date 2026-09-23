KT&G Corporation: KT&G Showcases Global Brands at InterTabac 2026, the World's Largest Tobacco Industry Trade Fair

- Significantly Expands Exhibition Booth…Integrates Combustible Cigarette and NGP Displays Featuring ESSE, BOHEM and Other Brands

- Expands Business Engagement with Global Buyers…Explores New Business Opportunities and Strengthens Global Competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G successfully concluded its participation in InterTabac 2026, the world's largest tobacco industry trade fair, held in Dortmund, Germany, from September 15th to 17th, showcasing its global brands and expanding its presence in the global tobacco market.

InterTabac is one of the most influential trade fairs in the global tobacco industry. This year's event brought together around 800 companies from more than 70 countries, with a wide range of products, including combustible cigarettes and cigars, as well as the latest industry trends showcased across 12 exhibition halls. The event also served as a platform for industry professionals from around the world to exchange market insights, expand distribution networks and explore new business opportunities.

KT&G significantly expanded its presence at this year's event, operating an exhibition booth approximately four times larger than the previous year. The space featured four themed zones organized by product category and brought together a diverse portfolio of products, including combustible cigarette brands such as 'ESSE' and 'BOHEM', as well as NGP, Vapor products, and nicotine pouches.

Throughout the event, KT&G held business meetings with global partners and buyers to discuss potential collaboration in key markets and explore new business opportunities. The company also engaged visitors through a variety of brand content and on-site programs, offering them an opportunity to experience KT&G's diverse brand portfolio.

'ESSE', KT&G's flagship global superslim brand, surpassed KRW 1 trillion in overseas sales last year. The brand is now sold in more than 90 countries and accounts for approximately one-third of global superslim cigarette sales. BOHEM, distinguished by its use of cigar leaf, is primarily sold across the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets.

"InterTabac, the world's largest tobacco industry trade fair, provides an important platform to expand our global network and explore new opportunities across the industry," a KT&G official said. "Building on our participation in this year's event, we will continue to strengthen KT&G's presence in global markets."

KT&G, the manufacturer of global brand 'ESSE', is a leading Korean company with businesses spanning NGP (Next Generation Products), health functional foods and combustible cigarettes. As of the end of 2025, KT&G brands are sold in 140 countries worldwide.

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