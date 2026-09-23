Tocvan Ventures Corp.: Tocvan Expands El Mezquite; Drilling Returns 106.8 m of 0.5 g/t Au

130m North of Discovery Hole That Returned 215m of 0.6 g/t Au

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce new drill results from the El Mezquite trend at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico.

Hole JES-26-175, collared approximately 130 metres north of discovery hole JES-26-155 (215m of 0.6 g/t Au), returned a broad, near-surface gold-silver interval of 106.8 metres grading 0.50 g/t Au and 3.5 g/t Ag within a much larger envelope of 271.5 metres grading 0.3 g/t Au and 2.4 g/t Ag from 1.5 metres downhole. Internal higher-grade zones include 16.8 m of 1.0 g/t Au and 3.1 m of 1.1 g/t Au and 23.4 g/t Ag.

The result extends continuous mineralization north of the August 6, 2026 discovery hole (JES-26-155: 215.0 m of 0.6 g/t Au from 36.6 m) and builds on the September 16 confirmation hole JES-26-172 (81.1 m of 0.5 g/t Au from 13.5 m, including 47.7 m of 0.8 g/t Au and 2.8 m of 8.4 g/t Au and 54 g/t Ag). El Mezquite is now traced over approximately 1,400 metres and sits 1.6-1.9 km east of the Main Zone and the permitted 50,000-tonne heap-leach pilot facility, with existing road access.

Hole JES-26-175 is the third major intercept along the El Mezquite corridor, after discovery hole JES-26-155 and confirmation hole JES-26-172.

CEO, Chris Gordon commented: "Three significant holes now define El Mezquite: 215 metres of 0.6 g/t gold in the discovery hole, 81 metres starting near surface with a high-grade core of 8.4 g/t gold in the confirmation hole, and now 107 metres of 0.5 g/t gold inside a 271-metre envelope 130 metres further north. That last hole is very significant. In Sonora, heap-leach cut-offs are typically around 0.10 to 0.15 g/t gold, and operating mine grades are often in the 0.25 to 0.40 g/t range. We are seeing 0.5 g/t over more than 100 metres, inside a much broader 0.26 g/t envelope that starts almost from surface. Those three hits validate the resource potential at El Mezquite. We think this trend has the potential to surpass the Main Zone as the larger resource on the property. It sits less than two kilometres from a permitted pilot plant, on existing roads, and it is still open. That is how Gran Pilar scales from explorer to producer."

Key Highlights

Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated at 60-80% of drilled widths.

JES-26-175 (north step-out, ~130 m from JES-26-155) 271.45 m of 0.26 g/t Au and 2.41 g/t Ag from 1.53 m including 106.75 m of 0.50 g/t Au and 3.46 g/t Ag from 48.80 m including 27.45 m of 0.68 g/t Au and 4.56 g/t Ag from 51.85 m also 16.78 m of 0.97 g/t Au and 3.50 g/t Ag from 131.15 m also 3.05 m of 0.78 g/t Au and 6.35 g/t Ag from 170.80 m also 3.05 m of 1.11 g/t Au and 23.43 g/t Ag from 183.00 m and 6.10 m of 0.34 g/t Au and 3.00 g/t Ag from 266.88 m

Three holes have now intersected significant mineralization in the centre of El Mezquite

Corridor ~1,400 m long, open along strike and at depth, 1.6-1.9 km east of the pilot facility

El Mezquite Trend

JES-26-175 demonstrates that the broad hydrothermal breccia system first defined in JES-26-155 continues north with similar thickness and consistent gold-silver grades, plus discrete higher-grade shoots. Mineralization remains associated with silicified hydrothermal breccia, pyrite, tourmaline, and increasing Zn-Pb-As pathfinders. Strong gold-in-soil anomalies (locally up to 1.2 g/t Au) continue along the trend and support further step-outs.

Next Steps

Step-out and infill RC and core drilling along the ~1,400 m El Mezquite trend, including down-dip of JES-26-172, further north of JES-26-175 and south of JESS-26-155

Assay remaining metres from the 2026 program (3,501 m pending)

Integrate El Mezquite with the Main Zone, the near-surface silver-gold zone east of the pilot facility, Bojorquez, and the Central Corridor

Advance the permitted 50,000-tonne heap-leach pilot facility toward first gold-silver doré targeted in Q4 2026

Figure 1. Plan view map showing the new discovery zone relative to the Pilot Facility and Main Zone.

Figure 2. Long-section looking west (270 bearing) of the new gold-silver discovery along the El Mezquite trend. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths. Dots on surface are gold results in soil samples, red (>90 ppb) and orange (>40 ppb) are strong indicators for mineralization. Soil samples up to 1,200 ppb or 1.2 g/t Au are found along the trend.

Table 1. Summary of Results Intervals are reported as drilled widths. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths

Collar ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) JES-26-175 1.53 272.98 271.45 0.26 2.41 including 48.80 155.55 106.75 0.50 3.46 including 51.85 79.30 27.45 0.68 4.56 and 131.15 147.93 16.78 0.97 3.50 and 170.80 173.85 3.05 0.78 6.35 and 183.00 186.05 3.05 1.11 23.43 and 254.68 262.30 7.63 0.16 3.08 and 266.88 272.98 6.10 0.34 3.00

Table 2. Summary of Drillholes in this news release.

Collar ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) JES-26-175 619045 3144688 467 90 -45 292.8

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 22 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Email: chris@tocvan.ca



Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-expands-el-mezquite-drilling-returns-106.8-m-of-0.5-g%2ft-au-1225770