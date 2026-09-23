

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Beazley plc (BEZ.L), a UK-based specialist insurer, said the court has sanctioned the scheme of arrangement for its acquisition by Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN.SW).



The court order marks a key step in the transaction, which was agreed by the boards of Beazley and Zurich on March 2, 2026.



The Scheme is expected to become effective on October 1, 2026, pending the delivery of the court order copy to the Registrar of Companies.



Beazley's shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange on October 1.



On he SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich Insurance shares closed down 2.13% at CHF 588.60 on Tuesday.



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