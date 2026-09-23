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WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 20:28
8,004 Euro
+0,38 % +0,030
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9548,03008:44
7,9588,02008:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2026 08:10 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's third quarter results 2026

Hydro's third quarter results 2026 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC/GMT) on October 23, 2026. The quarterly report and presentation will be available on hydro.com at the same time as the release.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, please use the link to the webcast page.

The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or registration in advance is required.

It is also possible to join the conference using the dial-in option:

Norway +47 2400 4736?
London, UK +44 330 088 5830?
New York, US +1 929 205 6099?

Find your local number?

Meeting ID: 927 6031 3273

We advise you to check in advance whether your company has any restrictions on using the Zoom platform.

Investor contact:?

Gerd Aalborg Aas
+47 91305534
Gerd.Aalborg.Aas@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi
+47 95882355
Valentina.Gandolfi@hydro.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.