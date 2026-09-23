

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion (JD.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 241 million pounds from 138 million pounds, last year. On a statutory basis, basic earnings per ordinary share increased to 3.45 pence from 0.80 pence. Profit before tax and adjusting items was 282 million pounds compared to 351 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted basic earnings per ordinary share decreased 14% to 3.97 pence.



For the 26 weeks ended 1 August 2026, group revenue decreased 0.7% to 5.9 billion pounds, down 0.8% at constant FX rates. Organic sales were down 0.7%, for the period.



The Group continues to expect full year profit before tax and adjusting items of 700 million to 800 million pounds.



At last close on LSE, JD Sports shares were trading at 78.72 pence.



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