

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), a French manufacturer of aeronautics and aerospace products, services, Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, Airbus Cybersecurity SAS, has secured a 25-year PARACOM contract from the French General Directorate for Armament or DGA.



Under the contract, the company has to supply advanced cybersecurity gateways for the networks of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans' Affairs and it covers end-to-end design development, production, and long-term operational maintenance of the gateways.



The PARACOM gateways are built for high versatility, and will be available in several versions, either for integration into a data center rack or as a self-contained unit for deployment at a command post. It is also designed for use in environments such as surface vessels, submarines, aeroplanes, helicopters or drones, or on-board armored vehicles and land vehicles.



These gateways are expected to enable secure, filtered data exchanges between networks and information systems with different levels of classification or sensitivity.



Currently, shares are trading at €194.88, up 0.12% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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