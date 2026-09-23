

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 0.5697 against the U.S. dollar and 89.85 against the yen, from early highs of 0.5724 and 90.14, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 2.0049 from an early high of 2.001.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 2.02 against the euro.



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