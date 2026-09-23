Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23. Sep 2026 / 11:19 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name RENK Group AG Street address Gögginger Straße 73 Postal code 86159 City Augsburg LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

Name Location Country UBS Group AG Zurich CH

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

18.09.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.08% 4.05% 5.13% 100,000,000 Previous notification 0.7% 4.16% 4.86% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000RENK730 0 1,078,870 0% 1.08% Total 1,078,870 1.08%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to Recall of Lent Shares At any time 956,568 0.96% Right of Use over Shares At any time 2,754,910 2.75% Long Call Options 18/06/2027 60,000 0.06% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 3,771,478 3.77%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Short Put Options 18/12/2026 - 15/12/2028 Physical 245,000 0.25% Right of Use over Reverse Convertible At any time Cash 33,927 0.03% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 278,927 0.28%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. - UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd - UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Asset Management AG UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG - UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Americas Holding LLC UBS Americas Inc. UBS Securities LLC - UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Switzerland AG

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

23.09.2026

End of message

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