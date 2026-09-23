Veeva Systems: Oxford Biomedica Advances Global Quality Transformation with Veeva Quality Cloud

Leading CDMO unifies quality operations across the U.K., France, and the U.S., with Veeva

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that the global contract development and manufacturing organization, Oxford Biomedica (OXB) will drive its quality transformation with Veeva Quality Cloud. Specializing in advanced cell and gene therapies, OXB will partner with Veeva to accelerate time to market for clients and support its fast-growing viral vector manufacturing business.

"Adopting a modern quality platform is an important step in creating consistent, efficient ways of working across our global cell and gene manufacturing network in the U.K., France, and the U.S.," said Melanie Kearney, senior vice president, head of global quality at OXB. "Implementing Veeva Quality Cloud as our global Quality Management System will help us standardize processes, strengthen collaboration across sites, and drive continuous improvement across the organization. Most importantly, it will provide our clients with confidence that they can expect the same high-quality standards, governance, and control wherever they partner with OXB."

OXB will use Veeva QualityDocs to support controlled content, Veeva QMS to standardize quality processes, and Veeva Training and Veeva Learn GxP to streamline training across the organization. Consolidating multiple Quality systems onto a single cloud platform will proactively address changing client and regulatory requirements, while reducing manual work for teams and simplifying the technology landscape.

"OXB's commitment to quality and innovation is central to helping its clients deliver life-changing therapies to patients around the world," said Rob Weisz, senior strategy director at Veeva. "Veeva Quality Cloud will provide the technology foundation needed to scale quality operations across geographies while maintaining manufacturing rigor."

Veeva Quality Cloud unifies quality processes, streamlines compliance, and drives collaboration to reduce cycle times and maximize efficiency. To learn more about Veeva Quality Cloud for CDMOs, visit veeva.com/eu/Quality-CDMO.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker Deivis Mercado Veeva Systems Veeva Systems +49-695-095-5486 +1-925-226-8821 jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com deivis.mercado@veeva.com

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