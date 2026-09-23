Abcourt Mines Inc.: Sleeping Giant Mine Activity Report

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to present its operational report for the month of August 2026 for its Sleeping Giant gold mine, located north of Amos, Quebec. The results demonstrate a marked acceleration of the mine's restart plan, driven by an increase in mill processing and continuous improvement in the head grades fed.

Highlights:

Gold production increase: Production of 344 ounces of gold during the month, representing a 91% increase compared to the 180 ounces produced in July.

Tonnage and grades progressing at the mill: Processing 6,209 tonnes of ore at a growing average grade of 1.94 g/t.

Continuous increase in underground workforce: Hiring of 6 new miners, bringing the total workforce dedicated to the mine to 149 workers, allowing for accelerated development.

Underground infrastructure advancement: Completion of 175 m of track drifts and drawpoints, as well as 88 m of sub-levels.

Finalization of the mining camp in September: 123 rooms will be available to accommodate the personnel required to achieve objectives.

Hiring at the mill: A second shift team has been recruited. It will be fully operational in October, enabling day and night mill operations on a 4-3 schedule. This team optimization will allow the processing of up to 12,800 tonnes of ore per month.

Conclusion of an official strategic partnership: Abcourt will now be able to welcome trainees from the Centre de formation professionnelle de la Baie-James (CFPBJ).





Table 1: Comparison of Mill Performance Indicators and Gold Production

Operational Indicator July 2026 August 2026 Evolution Tonnes milled 4,736 t 6,209 t + 1,473 t (+ 31.1 %) Average grade (g/t) 1.36 g/t 1.94 g/t + 0.58 g/t (+ 42.6 %) Recovery rate 86.8 % 88.9 : + 2.1 % Ounces produced 180 oz 344 oz + 164 oz (+ 91%) Gold Pours 715 oz * 201 oz See note Below

* Explanatory Note: The high gold pour recorded in July (715 oz) resulted from a cleanup of the inventory accumulated in the milling circuits during a technical transition phase. The August data accurately reflects the restart of a regular and stable production cycle, supported by the solid progression of tonnage and grade.



UNDERGROUND:

Workforce Optimization and Underground Production

Recruitment continued in August with the integration of 6 new workers, bringing the team dedicated to the mine to 149 employees. In parallel, the training partnership with Technica is bearing fruit: 2 trainers are currently supervising 10 apprentice-miners, with the objective of developing our own internal pool of qualified workforce.

This increase in underground personnel has allowed several key work areas to progress.

Table 2: Current Status and Planning of Mining Sectors

Sector Zone Development Progress Planned Production Period 295-DAC5 512 m / 790 m Mining in progress; completion planned for January 2027 235-Zone 20 481.1 m / 516 m September - December 2026 235-Zone 3 251.22 m / 405 m To come (post-development) 355-Zone 3N Beginning of development. + 63.5 m * To Come 235-Zone 4_5 Ore drift is completed. Track drift started at the end of August 2026 (+ 47.15 m) ** Multi-Year

* Note: No total data available for 355-Z3N (concept currently being finalized).

** Note: Overall data for zone 4_5 pending block model (BM).

Mutually Beneficial Partnership for the Next Generation of Miners

An alliance with the Centre de formation professionnelle de la Baie-James (CFPBJ) allows Abcourt to counter the labor shortage by welcoming freshly trained interns. Students benefit from a concrete immersion at the Sleeping Giant mine, with room and board and transportation included. For the company, this structuring program secures a direct pool of qualified workers to support the acceleration of its underground operations.

Geology and Exploration

Definition and resource conversion drilling activities actively focused on levels 355 and 915 with two drills in action. During the month, 25 holes were completed for a total of 3,064 meters of core. A total of 2,427 core samples were shipped for analysis. The Company also received and integrated 3,876 assay results into its database, allowing continuous updates to its block models and 3D modeling to optimize future mining plans.

Infrastructure, IT and Environment

Regarding surface infrastructure, Abcourt began excavation and preventive maintenance work at the tailings pond as well as a reorganization of the interior yard. The IT department carried out major optimizations, including the relocation of the GuideTI server to the Sleeping Giant site, the installation of a secondary Starlink system to guarantee network redundancy, and the configuration of a new Web server dedicated to tracking production and miners' bonuses.

Perspectives

Abcourt management is fully engaged in preparing its 2026/2027 budget. No major capital expenditure (CAPEX) is required in the short term, with absolute priority remaining focused on increasing production rates and achieving maximum operational critical mass at the Sleeping Giant mine. A regular and scheduled maintenance plan will be carried out in due course but will not significantly affect production.

Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abcourt, states: "The 91% increase in our gold production in August confirms the acceleration of the ramp-up at Sleeping Giant. This momentum continues into September, with our teams having already successfully hoisted 5,706 tonnes of ore and milled 4,761 tonnes. Thanks to the continuous arrival of labor and the addition of a second shift at the mill, we are building the critical mass to operate day and night starting this fall. Our absolute priority remains the constant increase of our production rates to maximize all our volumes."

Qualified Person: Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Hamelin is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with strategic properties located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property where it concentrates its activities.

For further information on Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website www.abcourt.ca and the documents filed under our profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert President and Chief Executive Officer VP Communication and Corporate Development T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276, ext. 456 Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Email: ir@abcourt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "could", "should" occur, "will occur" or "will be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Abcourt to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements, including relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public documents, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Unless required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements or information, whether in light of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release