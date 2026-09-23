

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPM International Inc. (RPM), a manufacturer of specialty coatings, sealants and building materials, said Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Italy-based below-grade waterproofing solutions supplier Volteco S.p.A. for its Tremco Construction Products Group.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Volteco had recorded sales of €28 million in calendar year 2025. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.



'Volteco is an excellent complement to the product lines of our Tremco Construction Products Group,' stated Frank Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. 'This acquisition provides Tremco CPG with new technologies that can be leveraged through its global sales force to drive growth and enhance its 'Power of One' value proposition for customers.'



On the NYSE, RPM shares closed up 2.04% at $101.03 on Tuesday.



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