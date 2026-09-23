

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills, Inc. (GIS) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $397.0 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $1.204 billion, or $2.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, General Mills, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $4.390 billion from $4.518 billion last year.



General Mills, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $397.0 Mln. vs. $1.204 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $4.390 Bln vs. $4.518 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.00 To $ 3.20



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