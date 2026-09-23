

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to near 2-month highs of 1.1407 against the euro and 1.3278 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1450 and 1.3345, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback climbed to a 5-day high of 157.92 and a 2-day high of 0.8235 from early lows of 157.44 and 0.8205, respectively.



The greenback advanced to nearly a 2-month high of 1.4092 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.4064.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.13 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 159.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the franc and 1.42 against the loonie.



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