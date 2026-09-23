

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $429.7 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $383.8 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Paychex Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $479.2 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.630 billion from $1.540 billion last year.



Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $429.7 Mln. vs. $383.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.630 Bln vs. $1.540 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 7 % To 9 % Full year revenue guidance: 5 % To 6 %



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