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WKN: A41Z2V | ISIN: IE000CNLGHH1 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.09.26 | 21:59
9,700 US-Dollar
+1,36 % +0,130
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SMX Public Limited: Media Alert: SMX Featured in Benzinga Profile on Unlocking Value in Recycled Waste

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) was recently featured in a Benzinga profile published on Sept 22, 2026 that examined the growing economic value of recycled materials and the role verification technology could play in the expanding circular economy.

Wrote the popular financial news platform: "The bigger the recycling economy becomes, the more valuable verification could become, giving SMX a bigger market to pursue."

The Bezinga profile comes on the heels of SMX's September 8 announcement of its new four-layer Digital Material Passport Platform, which connects physical plastic to a persistent digital identity and verified lifecycle data, with the potential to connect verified materials to real-world markets and circularity credits.

SMX's technology and growth around the globe has been featured by numerous news and financial platforms including Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Tribune, and the Miami Herald.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-smx-featured-in-benzinga-profile-on-unlocking-value-1225771

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.