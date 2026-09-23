UK-based renewable energy company Nadara has completed a 227 MW agrivoltaic project in Sicily that it describes as the largest facility of its kind in Italy. The Big Fish project is located in the province of Catania. According to Nadara, construction was supported by a previously signed 156 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon. Located around 40 km from Mount Etna, the project extends across the municipalities of Catania, Lentini and Motta Sant'Anastasia. Nadara said the facility was built in 12 months, with more than 900 workers involved in construction. The project covers around 400 ...

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