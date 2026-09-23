

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp's (PCG) Pacific Gas and Electric Company and GM Energy, on Wednesday unveiled the Smart Charge Bundle, a new offer aimed at making home charging for electric vehicles easier and more affordable.



The bundle provides a GM Energy home charger at no additional cost, a $15 monthly bill credit on PG&E bills, and potential savings of up to $50 a month through managed charging.



Customers buying or leasing a new Chevrolet, GMC or Cadillac EV at participating dealerships in Northern and Central California can enroll in PG&E's EV Charge Manager program at the point of sale. The program schedules charging during lower-cost periods while ensuring vehicles are ready when needed, with customers able to override sessions at any time, which is made possible by WeaveGrid.



The offer includes a PowerUp 2 Level 2 charger or a PowerShift charger, which can support bidirectional charging to power homes during outages. PG&E said the package lowers upfront costs by up to $1,999 and reduces ongoing expenses for EV owners.



On the NYSE, shares of PG&E are currently losing 2.21 percent, changing hands at $12.60.



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