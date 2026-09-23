Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commercial online launch of its new HC Protein+ product line through Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap") direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform at www.holycrap.com.

The launch represents another milestone in the Company's previously announced product development and digital commerce strategy, advancing the HC Protein+ line from formulation and development through commercial production and now direct-to-consumer availability.

The initial HC Protein+ lineup includes two new premium oatmeal & superseed blend products:

Protein+ Banana Cocoa - A nutrient-dense oatmeal featuring gluten-free oats, organic pea protein and Holy Crap's signature Superseed Blend of hemp, chia and buckwheat, combined with banana, cocoa and cinnamon.

Protein+ Pineapple Coconut - A tropical-inspired oatmeal featuring gluten-free oats, organic pea protein and Holy Crap's signature Superseed Blend, combined with pineapple and coconut.

Each product provides 10 grams of plant-based protein per serving, is packaged in a 320g pouch containing eight servings, and is formulated as a convenient, nutrient-dense breakfast or snack option.

The Protein+ products are vegan, Certified Non-GMO and made with Holy Crap's signature combination of nutrient-dense ingredients designed to complement the brand's focus on digestive wellness, convenient nutrition and the Company's broader "Healthy Gut, Happy Mind" philosophy.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8801/315677_1.jpg

Both Protein+ products are now available for purchase through www.holycrap.com, expanding the Company's direct-to-consumer product portfolio and providing Holy Crap with an additional opportunity to generate revenue from its growing digital customer base.

As part of the launch, Restart Life is also providing its investor community with an exclusive introductory offer. Investors can use promotional code INVESTOR2XXX at checkout on www.holycrap.com to receive 20% off HC Protein+ products (until Sept 30/26), subject to product availability and applicable website terms.

"Today's launch is another example of taking an initiative from concept through development, manufacturing and ultimately into the hands of consumers," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "We have consistently communicated that innovation, disciplined execution and revenue generation are central to our strategy. HC Protein+ represents another product category that we have successfully moved through that process."

Loutskou continued, "Our objective is not simply to announce plans. Our focus is to execute on them. We announced the development of our protein platform, advanced the formulations, commenced commercial production and have now launched the finished products through our e-commerce channel. We believe continuing to deliver measurable operational milestones is an important part of building the Holy Crap brand and the broader Restart Life portfolio."

The Protein+ products have initially launched through Holy Crap's existing e-commerce platform while the Company continues to advance its new AI-enabled Holy Crap website and digital commerce infrastructure.

As previously announced by the Company, the next-generation platform is being developed to incorporate artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies across multiple areas of the consumer journey, including consumer analytics, personalized shopping experiences, customer service automation, customer relationship management, predictive purchasing insights and digital marketing optimization.

The platform is intended to provide Holy Crap with a more robust technology foundation to support customer acquisition, retention, recurring purchases and the continued expansion of the Company's direct-to-consumer business.

The Company expects the new website to serve as more than a traditional online storefront, providing a scalable digital framework capable of supporting Holy Crap's expanding portfolio of functional foods while creating infrastructure that may also be leveraged across future brands within Restart Life's portfolio.

"Our approach to e-commerce is increasingly technology driven," added Loutskou. "The upcoming Holy Crap platform is being built around the idea that data and artificial intelligence can help us better understand our customers, improve the shopping experience and make more informed decisions across marketing, customer service and inventory management."

"We are combining product innovation with digital innovation. The launch of Protein+ gives us another product category to introduce to consumers today, while the upcoming AI-enabled website is being designed to provide the infrastructure necessary to support the next phase of our direct-to-consumer strategy."

Since acquiring Holy Crap, Restart Life has continued to execute initiatives across product development, manufacturing, digital commerce and North American market expansion.

The HC Protein+ commercial launch follows a series of previously announced operational milestones, including the development and commercialization of the new protein formulations, expansion onto Amazon USA, the launch of Walmart Canada's digital marketplace and the ongoing development of the Company's next-generation AI-enabled e-commerce infrastructure.

Management continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its product portfolio and distribution footprint across direct-to-consumer, marketplace, wholesale and traditional retail channels.

The Company believes its ability to control product development and manufacturing through the existing operating infrastructure provides an important foundation for efficiently developing, testing and commercializing additional products.

"Restart Life is building a culture focused on innovation followed by execution," said Loutskou. "Whether it is entering a new marketplace, developing a new product, implementing new technology or expanding a sales channel, our goal is to convert strategic initiatives into commercial opportunities. The launch of HC Protein+ is another step in that process."

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company continues to execute its product development, technology and revenue growth initiatives.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315677