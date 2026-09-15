Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap"), will be exhibiting at the CHFA NOW Toronto trade show on September 26 and 27, 2026, at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario.

CHFA NOW Toronto is one of Canada's premier trade events for the natural, organic, and wellness products industry, uniting brands, retailers, distributors, brokers, and industry executives.

At the event, Holy Crap will showcase its established portfolio of organic, plant-based products while officially introducing a new line of protein product SKUs. This product expansion marks Holy Crap's entry into the growing protein and functional nutrition category, extending the brand beyond its core superseed-based cereals and oatmeals to capture broader market share among health-conscious consumers.

"CHFA NOW Toronto provides a key platform for Holy Crap to present our expanded product offering directly to commercial buyers and retail partners across North America," stated Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences. "Introducing our new protein product SKUs at this event allows us to engage key decision-makers, drive commercial awareness, and support our broader retail distribution strategy."

To drive booth traffic and elevate brand engagement, Holy Crap has partnered with Toronto-based Digital Mirror to host an interactive AI Photo Booth experience at the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with custom, AI-enhanced photo technology while sampling Holy Crap's new and existing product lines.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its corporate growth strategy and continues to expand its footprint within the functional food sector.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

About Digital Mirror

DigitalMirror.ca is a Canadian event activation brand specializing in AI photo booths, Glambot, 360 video booths, event robots, branded photo and video experiences, and experiential guest engagement for corporate events, trade shows, brand activations, private events, festivals, and live campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314301