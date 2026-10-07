Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the strategic trademark licensing agreement originally announced on March 14, 2025 and updated on May 15, 2026.

Since the May update, the Company has continued to advance the commercialization of the licensed intellectual property ("IP"). Multiple brand and product concepts have progressed through formulation, branding, packaging and production planning, with products now being prepared for future launch under the Restart Life portfolio.

Recent product development efforts have focused on initiatives closest to commercialization, including the launch of Holy Crap Protein+, continued development of the previously announced HC Kids line and other products that have launched or are approaching commercial readiness.

With those initiatives advancing, management is increasing its focus on the positioning and commercialization of the additional licensed IP.

The licensing agreement provides Restart Life with exclusive rights to certain health-related trademarks for an initial five-year term, together with a five-year renewal option.

The Company has undertaken formulation, branding, manufacturing, regulatory, distribution and e-commerce planning related to the licensed properties and is now advancing selected products toward commercial launch.

Management currently sees two principal commercialization paths.

Certain products may be launched as standalone Restart Life brands and introduced through existing direct-to-consumer, marketplace and distribution channels.

Other products may be incorporated into existing brands as complementary or add-on offerings intended to broaden the product assortment available to existing customers.

This approach allows Restart Life to preserve independent brand identities where appropriate while utilizing shared manufacturing, marketing, e-commerce and distribution infrastructure.

No final determination has been made regarding the commercial structure or launch sequence of all licensed properties.

Existing Operating Platform

Holy Crap remains the Company's flagship operating consumer brand.

During 2026, Restart Life expanded the Holy Crap portfolio through the launch of Protein+ and continued development of additional lines, including HC Kids.

Through Holy Crap and its broader development activities, Restart Life has established or is developing capabilities across manufacturing, product development, sourcing, packaging, e-commerce, marketplaces, marketing and distribution.

Management intends to use this infrastructure, where commercially appropriate, to support products developed under the licensed IP portfolio.

"Our initial priority has been to execute on products closest to commercialization, including Holy Crap Protein+ and the HC Kids line," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences Corp.

"As those initiatives have advanced, we have continued developing the additional intellectual property licensed by Restart Life. Depending on the product, these properties may be launched as independent brands through existing sales channels or integrated into existing brands as complementary products."

The timing and structure of individual launches will depend on production readiness, regulatory requirements, available working capital and management's assessment of market conditions.

There can be no assurance regarding the timing of any commercial launch or the level of future revenue, if any, generated from products developed under the licensing agreement.

The Company will provide further updates as individual brands and products reach material commercialization milestones.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317803