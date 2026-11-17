Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that BrainBalls, a line of snack bites developed in collaboration with Brain Balls Inc., has entered the final stages of commercialization. The Company plans to launch BrainBalls first in Canada in 2027 and has identified expansion into the United States as a priority for the same year.

BrainBalls was introduced in June 2025 under Restart Life's December 2024 joint venture with Brain Balls Inc. Following the launch of Holy Crap Protein+, the Restart Life and Holy Crap Foods teams are applying their product development and distribution expertise to prepare BrainBalls for its planned 2027 launch.





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Restart Life intends to introduce BrainBalls to Canadian customers through various e-commerce platforms. The Company also plans to use the existing warehousing and logistics capabilities at Holy Crap Foods' facility in Gibsons, British Columbia, to support inventory management, order fulfillment and distribution. The Company referenced the facility and its operating infrastructure in its November 11, 2026 announcement of consumer packaged goods co-packing services.

Restart Life plans to evaluate online marketplaces and distribution options in the United States. Management intends to use early Canadian sales, repeat purchases and fulfillment costs to guide the timing and scope of the U.S. rollout.

"With Holy Crap Protein+, our Restart Life and Holy Crap Foods teams took two products from concept through to commercial launch. We're applying that experience to BrainBalls," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life. "Canada is our planned first market, and expanding into the United States is a priority for 2027. What we learn from the Canadian launch will help us decide which U.S. channels to pursue and how much resources to commit."

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company continues to execute its commercialization strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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