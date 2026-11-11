Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its consumer packaged goods ("CPG") co-packing service offering. The initiative brings together the Company's existing manufacturing infrastructure, operational expertise and industry relationships to support select partners seeking to produce and launch consumer food products.

The offering builds on the experience and infrastructure supporting the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc., including its manufacturing facility in Gibsons, British Columbia. Restart Life is extending these capabilities to established CPG businesses and qualified new market entrants, creating an opportunity to generate service revenue while making greater use of the resources developed across its own brands.

The co-packing offering covers a range of food and snack categories, including cereals and related mixes, granola, energy balls and bites, cookies, dry mixes, powders and dried-fruit blends. Services include blending, filling and packaging, with production arrangements determined by each project's requirements and the capabilities available through the Company's facility and industry relationships.

Restart Life's in-house marketing, operations and execution team provides additional resources to support selected projects, with the scope of production, logistics and commercialization support established individually with each partner.

The Company will take a selective approach to accepting clients. Projects will be evaluated based on product suitability, formulation and ingredient requirements, packaging specifications, anticipated volumes, production capacity and commercial viability.

The relationships developed through this initiative are also providing Restart Life with greater flexibility in planning production and logistics for its own product portfolio. Management expects this expanded network to help advance products in development toward planned near-term launches, while improving coordination across manufacturing, packaging and fulfillment.

By building capabilities that can serve both internal brands and external clients, Restart Life aims to broaden its revenue opportunities and improve the utilization of its existing infrastructure.



"We have built practical experience in producing, packaging, marketing and bringing consumer food products to market through Holy Crap and our broader product development activities," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "Offering those capabilities to select partners is a natural next step. It gives us an opportunity to generate additional business from the infrastructure and team we have developed, while building relationships that also support our own upcoming product launches."

"Our approach is selective," added Loutskou. "We want to work with businesses whose products and production needs fit our capabilities, where we can establish clear requirements and deliver meaningful value. Whether a prospective partner already operates in the CPG market or is preparing to enter it, we invite them to connect with our team."

Prospective partners are invited to visit www.restartlife.co/co-packing for additional information. Inquiries should include the proposed product category, formulation status, packaging format, anticipated production volumes, target markets and desired launch timing.

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323475