Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its Limited-Time Offer ("LTO") Brands Program. The program will give Restart Life a structured way to introduce selected consumer packaged goods ("CPG"), build interest around limited releases and assess consumer demand before committing to wider production or distribution.

The Company plans to use the program for seasonal products, flavours or formats tied to emerging consumer trends, and other concepts suited to a limited release. Each offer is expected to be available in a defined quantity, for a set period, and in a selected market or sales channel. This gives the Company flexibility to tailor each launch to the product and the customers it wants to reach.

Before approving a release, Restart Life intends to set a budget, production quantity, sales window and target market. The budget is expected to cover branding, packaging, production, logistics and marketing. Offers will be marketed primarily through digital channels, with creator partnerships and social commerce campaigns considered where appropriate.

Restart Life plans to evaluate internally developed products, concepts that use trademarks licensed under existing agreements, and opportunities with prospective brand partners. The Company intends to draw on the production and packaging capabilities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap Foods"), in Gibsons, British Columbia. For selected products suited to the facility, management intends to assess whether the period from concept to an initial production run can be as short as 60 days. Timing will depend on formulation, ingredient and packaging availability, capital, applicable labelling requirements and production scheduling.

Once a limited run ends, management intends to review sell-through, customer feedback, margins and customer acquisition costs, along with repeat-purchase data where available. Based on those results, the Company may conclude the offer, produce another limited run, expand into additional markets or sales channels, or add the product to its ongoing assortment.

The program builds on the co-packing capabilities Restart Life announced on November 11 and the digital sales infrastructure discussed in its November 16 e-commerce update. Restart Life intends to use Holy Crap Foods' replacement AI-driven e-commerce platform, targeted for launch by year-end 2026, to support selected offers once the platform is operational.

The LTO program complements the Company's previously announced commercialization plans for Youth+Love, BrainBalls and BrainQ. The November 12 and November 18 updates outlined planned 2027 Canadian launches for Youth+Love collagen and BrainBalls, respectively, with U.S. expansion a priority for BrainBalls. The November 23 BrainQ update outlined a first-quarter 2027 production target for the Company's wholly owned cereal brand, followed by a planned Canadian launch and subsequent U.S. expansion.

Management is focused on growing revenue across the business by expanding sales of existing Holy Crap Foods products, bringing new products to market, extending distribution into additional markets and developing co-packing services for select partners. The LTO program supports that strategy by giving Restart Life a way to test new sources of product revenue using its existing facility, team and sales channels. Management intends to use the results of each run to determine which products and markets warrant further investment.

"Our focus in 2027 is to grow revenue from the business we have today while bringing new products to market," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life. "A seasonal flavour or a product tied to an emerging trend gives customers a reason to see what's new. For each offer, we can decide where to launch, how much to make and what to spend. Once the run ends, we'll look at what sold, how customers responded and whether the economics support another run or a launch in another market."

Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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