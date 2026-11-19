Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that BrainQ SuperFood, the first product under its wholly owned BrainQ brand, is nearing commercialization. The Company is targeting its first production run for the first quarter of 2027, with a planned Canadian launch to follow and subsequent expansion into the United States.

BrainQ is part of Restart Life's strategy to grow revenue by expanding its existing brands, bringing new products to market, reaching customers through additional sales channels and offering co-packing services to select food brands. With BrainQ, the Company plans to use the cereal production and packaging capabilities it has built through Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap Foods") to bring a wholly owned brand to market.

Restart Life introduced BrainQ on June 11, 2025 as a wholly owned brand focused on brain health and wellness, with cereal as its first planned product. The original announcement outlined work on formulation, packaging and regulatory preparation. The Company is now preparing for the first commercial production run, with the Restart Life and Holy Crap Foods teams coordinating production and packaging requirements for the Canadian launch.

Restart Life plans to use Holy Crap Foods' cereal co-packing capabilities to support production. In its November 11, 2026 announcement, the Company outlined a co-packing offering that draws on Holy Crap Foods' operating expertise and manufacturing infrastructure in Gibsons, British Columbia. The offering includes blending, filling and packaging for cereals and related mixes. BrainQ is a planned application of those capabilities within Restart Life's own product portfolio.

The rendering illustrates the proposed BrainQ branding and packaging. Final packaging, including design and labelling, is subject to legal and regulatory review and may change before production.

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In 2026, Restart Life expanded Holy Crap Foods' product assortment with the commercial launch of its Protein+ oatmeal and superseed blends. The Company also expanded Holy Crap's online distribution through Amazon in Canada and the United States and Walmart.ca. These initiatives give Restart Life more ways to reach consumers and operating experience it can draw on when introducing new products.

Restart Life intends to grow its existing CPG business while advancing wholly owned brands such as BrainQ. The co-packing offering provides another potential source of revenue by making production capabilities available to select third-party brands. Management intends to base decisions about production volumes, distribution and further investment on customer demand, channel costs, margins and available working capital.

"We acquired Holy Crap Foods to grow an established brand and build the operating capabilities we needed to launch additional products," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life. "This year we brought Protein+ to market, expanded our online distribution and introduced co-packing services. BrainQ is an early example of how we plan to use the same team and production capabilities to bring a wholly owned brand to market. We're still at the beginning of that work. Our long-term goal is to build Restart Life into a leader in health and wellness consumer packaged goods by bringing products to market and expanding distribution where the economics support it."

Restart Life plans to launch BrainQ in Canada following the initial production run. Management intends to use early Canadian sales, customer feedback and fulfillment costs to guide the timing, channel selection and scale of a subsequent U.S. launch. Production and launch timing remain subject to production readiness, completion of packaging and labelling review, applicable regulatory requirements, available working capital and distribution arrangements.

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company continues to execute its commercialization strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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