Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Youth+love bovine collagen powder has entered the final stages of commercialization, with an initial Canadian e-commerce launch planned for Q1 2027. The Company intends to introduce Youth+love through Holy Crap Foods' new AI-enhanced e-commerce platform, scheduled to launch in December 2026, and pursue distribution across multiple digital sales channels in North America.

Youth+love forms part of the intellectual property licensed under the Company's strategic trademark licensing agreement originally announced on March 14, 2025. The product advances the commercialization strategy outlined in the Company's May 15 and October 7, 2026 updates. Youth+love was previously available online, including through Amazon, and through retailers across the United States before operations were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restart Life drew on that commercial experience to inform the brand refresh and relaunch strategy.





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Gibsons Facility to Support Youth+love Launch

In its November 11, 2026 news release, Restart Life Launches CPG Co-Packing Services for Select Brand Partners, the Company announced a consumer packaged goods ("CPG") co-packing offering that builds on the infrastructure and operating expertise of its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc. Restart Life plans to use the existing warehousing and logistics capabilities at the Holy Crap Foods facility in Gibsons, British Columbia for Youth+love inventory, fulfill orders and coordinate distribution for the Canadian launch. Initial sales are expected to include direct-to-consumer channels and Amazon.

Restart Life plans to feature Youth+love products on Holy Crap's new AI-enhanced platform and use it to support cross-brand marketing. The Company intends to use eligible data from Holy Crap Foods' customer relationship management ("CRM") program, which includes thousands of customer contacts, to tailor product recommendations and marketing campaigns, subject to applicable privacy requirements and customer consents.

Planned 2027 Campaign Pairs Youth+love with Holy Crap

Restart Life is planning a 2027 campaign that shows customers how to incorporate Youth+love collagen powder into their routines. The campaign is expected to feature Holy Crap cereal and oatmeal bowls, recipes and other serving ideas that demonstrate how the products can be used together. The Company intends to promote the campaign through the new platform and use customer response to assess cross-selling and repeat-purchase opportunities.

"Youth+love is a practical example of how we can use the infrastructure we've built through Holy Crap to launch another brand," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life. "We plan to warehouse the product and fulfill orders from Gibsons, while the new website gives us a way to show existing customers how to add collagen to the Holy Crap bowls they already make. We'll use what we learn from Canadian sales, repeat purchases and margins to guide where we invest next."









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Four-Month Canadian Trial to Guide Expansion

During the first four months following the Canadian launch, management intends to evaluate sales, customer acquisition costs, repeat purchases and margins. Those results will inform the timing and scope of any U.S. launch and the selection of additional digital sales channels in Canada and the United States. Product launch and expansion plans remain subject to production readiness, available working capital and applicable regulatory requirements.

Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company continues to execute its commercialization strategy.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Superseed Cereal and Holy Crap Superseed Oatmeal are premium functional food brands offering nutrient-dense, clean-label products made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Based in Gibsons, British Columbia, the brand has built a loyal and growing customer base across Canada, driven by strong consumer trust and repeat purchases.

Positioned within the fast-growing gut health and wellness category, Holy Crap's gluten-free, non-GMO, high-fiber products support digestive health and sustained energy, while gaining traction as a trusted, everyday solution for health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.holycrap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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