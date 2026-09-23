

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) announced that it has appointed Boaz Lahovitsky as President of Wealth Management. Lahovitsky succeeds Mike Alexander, who will remain with the company working on strategic programs and initiatives.



Lahovitsky has more than 20 years of experience building and growing advisory and financial services businesses. Most recently, he was Managing Director of Personal Advisors at J.P. Morgan, where he built its hybrid advice business for mass-affluent clients by combining investment advice, advisor tools, and digital services. He has also held senior roles at Vanguard, Citi, Genpact, UBS, and Booz Allen Hamilton.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 1.31 percent up at $165.15.



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