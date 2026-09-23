

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that some aspects of teenagers' mental health improved in 2025. However, many teenagers, especially girls and LGBTQ+ students, continue to face mental health challenges.



The report, called 'Youth Health in Focus,' is based on surveys conducted every two years among a nationally representative group of US high school students. The surveys covered several areas, including mental health, physical activity, diet, digital habits and sleep.



In 2025, about one in three high school students reported experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the previous year. This was 33%, down from 40% in 2023 and a peak of 42% in 2021. The percentage of students who seriously considered suicide also fell. About 14% said they had seriously considered attempting suicide, compared with 22% in 2021.



Girls were more likely than boys to report poor mental health and to have considered, planned or attempted suicide. Lesbian, gay and bisexual students also continued to report higher levels of mental health difficulties.



Some healthy habits improved between 2023 and 2025. Daily fruit consumption increased from 33% to 39%, while daily vegetable consumption rose from 58% to 63%. The percentage of students who drank plain water at least three times a day increased from 54% to 58%. Participation in sports teams also rose from 52% to 58%.



However, daily physical activity, muscle-strengthening exercise and meeting recommended physical activity guidelines remained largely unchanged. Sleep also remained a concern. Only 24% of students said they got at least eight hours of sleep on an average school night in 2025, compared with 23% in 2023. Lack of sleep is linked to poor mental health, difficulty concentrating and risky behaviors.



Digital habits also changed little. About 36% of students said they used social media at least once every hour in 2025, compared with 37% in 2023. Among students who had driven during the previous month, 46% said they had texted or emailed while driving, up from 42% in 2023.



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