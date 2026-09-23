Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: CDE) and members of their executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_gJXo87gbk

Coeur Mining is a U.S.-based, well-balanced, all-North American precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations including; the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota.

Coeur also wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315774