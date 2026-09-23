

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YouTube is introducing a new set of creator tools that use artificial intelligence to help creators improve their videos and reach larger audiences.



The new Ask Studio feature can review draft videos, analyse channel performance and viewer comments, suggest alternative titles and thumbnails, and provide personalised recommendations for improving performance. The feature is also expanding to YouTube's mobile apps.



The platform is expanding its A/B testing capabilities as well. Starting in 2027, creators will be able to test three different cuts of Shorts, while a new Dynamic Thumbnails feature will allow YouTube to select from multiple thumbnails based on viewer engagement. With permission, Ask Studio can also monitor older videos and automatically test new thumbnails to improve their performance.



YouTube is also expanding AI-powered product tagging and its Amazon affiliate programme beyond the U.S. For live content, the company plans to pilot real-time auto-dubbing early next year and introduce live creator matchmaking and 'live showdown' features.



Meanwhile, microdramas generated more than 6.5 billion views in the first half of 2026, with watch time increasing 50 percent year over year.



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