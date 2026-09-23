

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's warned that customer traffic in its key markets could remain flat while inflation stays elevated, sending its shares down as much as 6.5 percent on Wednesday.



The warning came as the fast-food giant detailed its 'NEXT' strategy, aimed at restoring growth after several quarters of weaker sales and increased competition from value-focused rivals. McDonald's shares have fallen about 22 percent this year and touched a nearly four-year low of $234.03.



The company announced an $8.5 billion, decade-long support package for franchisees, including about $5 billion through 2030 for rent relief and capital support. McDonald's expects the programme and operational changes to improve restaurant-level efficiency by 250 basis points and generate about $100,000 in additional annual cash flow for the average U.S. restaurant.



The NEXT strategy includes simpler restaurant operations, modernised designs, employee training and wider use of ArchIQ, an AI-powered system that automates tasks such as drive-thru ordering. McDonald's also plans to expand protein-focused offerings, including bowls, grilled chicken and egg bites, while targeting restaurant-level operating margins in the low- to mid-50 percent range by 2030.



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