Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ), a provider of state-of-the-art cinema products and solutions for cinema exhibitors, stadiums, arenas, and specialty entertainment venues, announced it has rescheduled the reporting of its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter results to before the market opens on September 28th, and it will host its investor call the same day at 11:00 am ET. The four-day delay in reporting was required to complete final review and secure approval of its fiscal 2026 financial statements.

Following prepared remarks, management will take investor questions.

Conference Call Details Date/Time: Monday, September 28th at 11:00am ET Toll-Free Number: 1-877-407-4018 Toll/International Number: 1-201-689-8471

Call me: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Transcript: Posted online here 48 hours after the event Questions can be submitted in advance via Email to: mitq@catalyst-ir.com

Telephone Replay

Access ID: 13762751

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: October 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies (www.movingimagetech.com)

Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT") helps cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences through technology, products, and services. MiT designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary cinema products, peripherals, and cinema loudspeaker systems. These products are sold independently and as part of our broader solutions offerings, enabling customers to improve performance, reliability, and the overall moviegoing experience.

MiT's proprietary products include its premium DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line and digital cinema peripheral suite, including automation systems; projector pedestals, bases & lifts; direct-view LED frames; and lighting and power management solutions. It also offers Barco, Sharp (NEC) Digital Cinema, and Christie Digital cinema projectors; LEA Professional, Dolby, GDC, JBL/Crown and Meyer Sound audio solutions and LG & Samsung LED displays for large scale installations.

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